Calcutta HC refuses bail to Panoli for controversial remarks amid tensions

Panoli, a law student at Symbiosis Law School, allegedly posted blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammad, leading to her arrest and judicial custody

gavel law cases
An FIR was filed against her on 15 May, and arrest warrants were issued on 17 May | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who is accused of making controversial remarks against a community in the context of Operation Sindoor—coordinated missile strikes conducted by the Indian armed forces.
 
According to a LiveLaw report, Panoli challenged a remand order issued by a trial court, which had placed her in judicial custody for 14 days.
 

Court stresses caution in diverse society 

While denying bail, the court listed the matter before the next vacation bench and stated, “This video was made on social media, it was heard, this incident has led to a section of people’s sentiment being hurt. Look, we have freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean you will go on to hurt others. Our country is diverse, with people from different castes, creeds, religions, etc. We must be cautious by saying this. So, day after tomorrow. Heavens will not fall.” 
 

Panoli faces legal action for blasphemous content 

Panoli, a law student at Symbiosis Law School, allegedly made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammad on her social media accounts. After facing backlash for the offensive video, she deleted it and issued a public apology. Despite this, she was arrested in Gurugram by Kolkata Police.
 
An FIR was filed against her on 15 May, and arrest warrants were issued on 17 May. 
 

Defence argues arrest violated due process under BNSS 

Her counsel argued that the arrest was illegal, stating the offences listed in the FIR were non-cognisable. The counsel also contended that Panoli had not been served a notice prior to arrest, which is required under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The state counsel responded that a notice had been issued but could not be served because Panoli had fled with her family.
 

Next hearing set for June 5; case diary requested 

The High Court directed the West Bengal government to produce the case diary related to Panoli’s arrest at the next hearing, scheduled for 5 June.
 

Operation Sindoor: military response to Pahalgam attack 

On 7 May, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were in retaliation for the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

