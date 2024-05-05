Forces deployed at Char Dham to ensure pilgrims' safety: Uttarakhand DGP

To ensure a safe and secure Char Dham yatra, scheduled to commence on May 10, Uttarakhand police have deployed forces, separately at all four Dhams on the yatra routes.

"We have deployed forces separately at all Char Dhams, especially during the Yatra. A seasonal police station is opened at Shree Badrinath Temple and a seasonal police station is opened at both Kedarnath Temple and Gangotri, Yamunotri and we have also deployed Home Guards separately there. Also, we are making arrangements for CCTV," Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

The Uttarakhand DGP also appealed to pilgrims to take extra precautions during the yatra as many tourists coming from outside do not have experience of hill driving.

"The Transport department has made arrangements for test driving at various checkpoints and after checking, the vehicles will be sent further. But, it is not possible to conduct a driving test of every vehicle at the entry points in Rishikesh or any other place... So, I request all devotees to take safety precautions at their level," Kumar further said.



Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Friday to review preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2024. During the meeting, CM Dhami directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water, and roads on the travel routes during the Yatra.

He also emphasized that security personnel deployed on Yatra duty should be on alert mode and ensure that they are given rest every six hours. Arrangements for the stay of drivers participating in the Yatra were also discussed during the meeting.

The Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to four holy sites--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--is a significant journey for devotees. The pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath, following a clockwise direction. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

Pilgrims can complete the journey by road or by air, with helicopter services available. Some devotees even undertake a Do Dham Yatra, visiting two shrines--Kedarnath and Badrinath--as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website.