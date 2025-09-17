Home / India News / Former Hurriyat Conference chief Abdul Gani Bhat dies at 90 in Sopore

Former Hurriyat Conference chief Abdul Gani Bhat dies at 90 in Sopore

Born in 1935, Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University

Abdul Gani Bhat
Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over the past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said. (Image: X/@MirwaizKashmir)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat died at his Sopore residence in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday at the age of 90, his family said.

Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over the past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

"I just received a call from Bhat Sahib's son confirming the sad news about the demise of the veteran leader," the Mirwaiz told PTI.

Born in 1935, Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

Bhat is likely to be buried in his ancestral graveyard in Sopore, sources close to the family said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi CM launches barrier-free city campaign for differently-abled persons

Why don't you arrest erring farmers? SC asks Punjab govt on stubble burning

Bihar elections: EVMs get a makeover; coloured candidate pics, bolder font

'I am truly overwhelmed': PM Modi thanks nation for birthday wishes

Supreme Court calls for penal action against farmers for stubble burning

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story