Delhi CM launches barrier-free city campaign for differently-abled persons

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launch a campaign to create awareness and encourage citizen participation in building a barrier-free city for disabled people on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister also said that caregivers of persons with disabilities (PwD) who require special assistance. would be given a monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 under a new scheme.

Gupta said, "Our vision is to make Delhi a model accessible city with barrier-free transport, education, healthcare, and public spaces. Inclusion cannot be achieved by government alone; it requires active participation from every citizen."  "The objective is to ensure that persons with disabilities get the support they need and can live with dignity," she said.

Speaking at the launch event of NAMo Sugamya Rath and Sugamya Delhi Yatra, Gupta said that her government is committed to providing the necessary facilities for persons with disabilities and added that it is the government's resolve to make Delhi a fully accessible city by 2047, when the nation marks 100 years of independence.

"Every public place, destination, and site in Delhi will be made accessible and convenient for persons with disabilities," she added.

Gupta further assured that the government will work towards providing all necessary facilities and will consider the demands and suggestions of persons with disabilities.

The event was organised under the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan. Along with the chief minister, social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Party's Social Justice Department Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, Indraj reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

The chief minister, along with other dignitaries, unveiled the Pledge for Accessibility and flagged off the Rath with balloons carrying messages promoting accessibility, the statement stated.

The Yatra will travel across the city until September 25, conducting sensitisation programmes, showcasing assistive devices, and encouraging citizens to take accessibility pledges, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiRekha GuptaDisabledcampaign

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

