Ex-IT company employee booked in Bengaluru for ₹87 crore code theft

An FIR has been registered against a former senior employee of an IT firm for allegedly stealing the company's proprietary software source code valued at approximately ₹87 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Ashuthosh Nigam was employed as a Senior Manager Research Scientist from February 1, 2020 with Amadeus software Labs India (P) Ltd company here, they said.

According to the FIR, during the course of his employment, he unauthorisedly accessed and ex-filtrated source code with software belonging to the company on October 11, 2025 by transferring the source code along with other confidential data from his personal email account without consent or approvals from the company.