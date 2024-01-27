LIVE: Conspiracy to topple AAP govt, 7 MLAs offered Rs 25 cr, says Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government. Responding to the allegation, the Delhi BJP rubbished it and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced to call off his protest over the reservation issue, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted all the demands. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Jarange garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.
Reaffirming their commitment towards strengthened cooperation between India and France, PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron said that the India-France Strategic Partnership can help build prosperity and resilience in their economies. Furthermore the partnership can push advance their countries' security, and create a more sustainable and healthier future for the planet. During President Macron's visit, India and France also talked about setting up a defence industrial agreement. Under this arrangement, Tata Group and French aircraft maker Airbus sigend an agreement. A New York court has directed former US president Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her, a scathing indictment of his conduct as the former president campaigns to return to the White House, Bloomberg has reported. Trump wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Reacting to the court's decision, Trump continued to fight back on social media, saying he would be appealing and calling the decision “absolutely ridiculous!”
11:20 AM
Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after US, China announce talks
China scrambled more than 30 fighter aircraft and a group of navy ships towards Taiwan. The pressure build-up comes as senior American and Chinese representatives are expected hold a meeting in Thailand's capital.
10:58 AM
US aims to use Israel-Hamas deal to open more lasting regional peace talks
The US hopes a fresh hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will create the space for talks to achieve a more lasting regional peace agreement, a State Department official said Friday, offering a longer-term vision for the Biden administration as its negotiators criss-cross the region in search of a breakthrough, according to a report in Bloomberg.
10:39 AM
Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar seeks time to vacate official bangalow
Ex-Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has sought time to vacate the official bungalow saying she needs time to make an alternative arrangement, a senior university official said on Saturday. The university is yet to respond to Akhtar's request which has been pending with the registrar's office for over a month.
According to the Central government rules, an employee has to vacate the official residence within a month from the date of end of tenure. Akhtar's tenure ended on November 12 last year.
10:24 AM
Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off his protest over reservation
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday said he has called off his protest over the reservation issue, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted all the demands.
9:55 AM
OBC reservation commission submits report to CM Dhami at his residence
The Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservation commission submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence. The commission was constituted under the chairmanship of rerited Justice BS Verma.
9:39 AM
France will support any olympic bid submitted by India, says French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron assured India that the hosts of the 2024 Olympics will back them to organize the multi-sport event in the country in the near future. President Macron expressed that he is looking forward to building stronger cooperation on sports with India.
9:34 AM
Maharashtra CM Shinde to meet Maratha quota activist Jarange
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Maratha quota acitivist Jarange has been camping at this location with thousands of protesters over the demand for reservation to his community.
9:16 AM
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony
Delhi Police has made extensive traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday, January 29. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.
9:12 AM
AS LS elections approach, INDIA alliance leader stress on need to defeat BJP
With the Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, the opposition INDIA bloc and its leaders on Friday stressed on the need to defeat the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, with DMK chanting the unity mantra to achieve the goal. Top leaders of some of INDIA bloc constituents--Congress, DMK, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attended a "Democracy will win" conference organised by the VCK here.
8:53 AM
New York court orders Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming Carroll
8:51 AM
India-France partnership can build prosperity, says joint statement
