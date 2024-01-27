LIVE: Conspiracy to topple AAP govt, 7 MLAs offered Rs 25 cr, says Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government. Responding to the allegation, the Delhi BJP rubbished it and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced to call off his protest over the reservation issue, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted all the demands. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Jarange garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai. Reaffirming their commitment towards strengthened cooperation between India and France, PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron said that the India-France Strategic Partnership can help build prosperity and resilience in their economies. Furthermore the partnership can push advance their countries' security, and create a more sustainable and healthier future for the planet. During President Macron's visit, India and France also talked about setting up a defence industrial agreement. Under this arrangement, Tata Group and French aircraft maker Airbus sigend an agreement. A New York court has directed former US president Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her, a scathing indictment of his conduct as the former president campaigns to return to the White House, Bloomberg has reported. Trump wasn’t in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Reacting to the court's decision, Trump continued to fight back on social media, saying he would be appealing and calling the decision “absolutely ridiculous!”