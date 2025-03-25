Formulate national heat plan amid high temp worry this summer: Parl panel

The parliamentary committee has recommended a slew of measures, including a national Heat Action Plan (HAP), allocation of more funds for environment, education, awareness, research and skill development, ensuring the survival of planted saplings, and greater utilisation of funds to control pollution and implement other central schemes to fight climate change and nurture the environment.

As the coming months are anticipated to see temperatures soaring 1–3°C above average, especially in Delhi — with a potentially devastating effect on human habitats, birds, animals, and the environment — the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forest and climate change recommended the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to formulate and implement a national HAP to mitigate the heatwave that citizens are likely to face this summer.

Business Standard reported last week that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is working on a national framework for heatwave mitigation and management.

On climate change, the committee said it is a global concern and India, being among the most populous countries, needs to be especially vigilant. It also noted that the new United States administration’s withdrawal from climate funding is a matter of concern, as it had committed to contributing $100 billion to the climate fund under the Paris Agreement. Not only has it backed out, but even international organisations like the World Health Organisation have shown their reservations. Under these circumstances, “India, being a large country and a major player in climate change mitigation, must take responsibility and work towards achieving its goals”.

The committee also recommended that MoEFCC make proactive efforts to optimally utilise the funds allocated for FY25, as it has utilised only 69 per cent of its funds to date.

MoEFCC’s revised budgetary allocation for FY25 was cut to Rs 3,126 crore from the initial allocation of Rs 3,330 crore. For FY26, the ministry received Rs 3,413 crore.