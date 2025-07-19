Four injured as escort vehicle in DK Shivakumar convoy overturns in Mandya

Four people travelling in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's escort vehicle were injured when it toppled at Srirangapatna taluk here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred near T M Hosuru gate when Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru in a convoy after attending a convention in Mysuru, they said.

According to police officials, the driver of the escort vehicle allegedly lost control, leaving four people injured. The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle toppled. The vehicle was partially damaged.

Those injured were given first aid and later rushed to a hospital for further treatment, a senior police officer said.