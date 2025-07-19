India a leading global supplier of talent in maritime sector: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the youth who are embarking on careers in the maritime sector to remain committed to national interest and to the preservation and promotion of India's maritime heritage.

Speaking at the first graduation ceremony of Gujarat Maritime University, the Chief Minister stated that the maritime sector today offers immense opportunities and that India is rapidly emerging as a leading global supplier of talent for this industry, as stated in the release.

He further added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global expectations from India have risen significantly, and it is now the responsibility of the young professionals entering the maritime field to lead the sector to new heights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned Gujarat as a hub for port-led development and established Gujarat Maritime University to promote the state's port and maritime heritage through modern knowledge and skills, to create a world-class trained workforce in this sector. At the first convocation of the university, degrees were conferred upon 188 students from the LLM programme and 62 from the MBA programme. In recognition of academic excellence, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel awarded Gold Medals to 13 students, including 8 female students, the release added. He highlighted Gujarat's ancient maritime heritage, including the 4,000-year-old Lothal port, and noted the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex under PM Modi's "Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi" vision. He said that initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, and the Blue Economy Mission are driving India's maritime growth. He encouraged graduates to become key contributors to Viksit Bharat@2047 and wished them a bright future.

In his welcome address, Gujarat Chief Secretary and President of Gujarat Maritime University, Pankaj Joshi, stated that GMU has set new benchmarks through innovation, collaboration, and excellence. He said the first convocation not only celebrates academic success but also presents a new generation ready to lead the maritime sector, shaping India's future on the global stage.