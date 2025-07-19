Govt aiming to take number of 'Lakhpati Didis' to 20 mn by Aug 15: Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis in India and his ministry is aiming to take the figure to 20 million by August 15. 'Lakhpati Didi' refers to a woman member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an income of Rs 1 lakh or more per year. Chouhan visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Directorate of Groundnut Research in Junagadh town of Gujarat, where he reviewed its activities and interacted with farmers and Lakhpati Didis of SHGs, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.

ALSO READ: Govt aims for poverty-free villages through welfare schemes: Shivraj Singh In his address, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve to make every woman a Lakhpati Didi. "Why should any woman remain poor? This campaign is being run across India. Till now, 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis and my department is constantly taking steps to make 20 million women Lakhpati Didis by August 15," he said. In Junagadh, there are women who are already earning more than Rs 10 lakh per year, he said. "Women living in rural areas have proven that they can do wonders if they are provided with some opportunity, training and bank linkage. These women are the true torchbearers of 'Vocal for Local'. I am confident that these women will build a Viksit Bharat as envisioned by PM Modi," said the minister, who also handles the Rural Development portfolio.