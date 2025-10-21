Home / India News / Four killed, 10 injured in fire at Navi Mumbai residential building

Four killed, 10 injured in fire at Navi Mumbai residential building

Prima facie, the blaze started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors

After being alerted, 40 fire brigade personnel along with 8 fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 4 am | (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Four persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie, the blaze started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors, an official said.

Two women, a man and a 6-year-old girl were killed, while 10 others were injured, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals in Vashi.

After being alerted, 40 fire brigade personnel along with 8 fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 4 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Navi MumbaiMumbai fireMaharashtraDiwali

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

