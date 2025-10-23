Home / India News / 4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur, wanted in multiple murders and extortion cases, were shot dead in a joint police operation in Delhi's Rohini area

Delhi-Bihar encounter
Delhi Police inspect the site in Rohini following a shootout that killed four members of Bihar’s Sigma Gang, including kingpin Ranjan Pathak.
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in several murder cases in Bihar were shot dead during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Delhi’s Rohini area, officials said. The men were part of the notorious Sigma Gang and were reportedly plotting a major conspiracy ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, NDTV reported. 
The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the joint team launched an operation to locate the suspects, who had been hiding in Delhi for several days, a senior police officer said.
 
Police identify killed gang members 
The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur – all residents of Bihar – and were wanted in multiple cases of murder and extortion, PTI reported, citing police sources.
The shootout reportedly began when the police intercepted the suspects, who opened fire in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated, injuring all four men. They were taken to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead.
 
Ranjan Pathak led crime network 
Ranjan Pathak, the alleged leader of the gang, headed an organised criminal network operating across parts of Bihar and neighbouring states, PTI reported. A reward of ₹25,000 had been announced for his capture. He was wanted in eight criminal cases, including five high-profile murders in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and adjoining districts.
Pathak had been openly challenging the police through social media posts and audio messages, according to NDTV's report. A recently recovered audio clip allegedly revealed details of a major conspiracy being planned by the gang ahead of the Bihar elections.
 
Forensic teams examine site 
The Sigma Gang had been active for nearly seven years and was regrouping in Delhi to avoid police crackdowns in Bihar. Delhi Police had been tracking their movement for several days before launching the operation.
 
Following the encounter, the area was sealed, and forensic teams arrived to collect evidence from the scene. An investigation is underway to trace the gang’s wider network and identify potential links to other criminal groups.   
Delhi Police inspect the site in Rohini following a shootout that killed four members of Bihar’s Sigma Gang, including kingpin Ranjan Pathak
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

JNU students' union elections on Nov 4; results to be declared on Nov 6

World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

Topics :DelhiDelhi Policecriminal casesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story