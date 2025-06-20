Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Andhra CM welcomes PM Modi for International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag

Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at RK Beach in Vizag.

Naidu said that over two crore people will participate across one lakh-plus locations in Andhra Pradesh on Yoga Day, turning the event into a historic movement for health and unity.

PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day on Saturday in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam that stretches up to Bhogapuram, where over 3 lakh people can perform Yoga simultaneously.

"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city, for Yogandhra2025," said Naidu in a post on 'X', urging citizens to take part and make the event truly memorable.

 

The CM appealed to all people of the state to join the grand celebration by finding their nearest venue and participating in large numbers.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh inspected a Yoga drill involving thousands of tribal students enacting Yoga postures such as Surya namaskar at Andhra University Engineering college ground in Vishakapatnam.

Thousands of boys and girls donning their school uniforms followed the instructions being given by a master yoga instructor amid Vedic chants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumEnforcement Directorate

ED summons to lawyers for legal advice can be in rare cases only: Experts

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

handcuffs

Uttar Pradesh woman poisons son, daughter to be on 'honeymoon' with lover

sashidhar jagdishan

Lilavati Trust files ₹1,000 cr defamation case against HDFC CEO Jagdishan

Enforcement Directorate

ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh International Day of Yoga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon