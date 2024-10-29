From Ayurveda to AIIMS, PM Modi launches Rs 12,850 cr healthcare projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation for multiple transformative healthcare projects worth approximately Rs 12,850 crore on Tuesday (October 29), marking a milestone in India's healthcare journey. This high-profile event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi coincides with Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, celebrating India’s ancient medical wisdom.

In a landmark expansion, PM Modi extended the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to cover all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income level. This step aligns with his vision of affordable healthcare for all, setting a new benchmark for inclusive health coverage.

Major boost for Ayurveda: Phase II of AIIA and premier Ayurvedic facilities

As part of an ambitious expansion of the Ayush sector, PM Modi inaugurated Phase II of the All India Institute of Ayurveda. This new development includes a state-of-the-art Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-up incubation centre, and a 500-seat auditorium. The new facilities solidify AIIA’s position as India’s leading institution for Ayurvedic research, education, and treatment.

Inauguration of new medical colleges & upgraded AIIMS centres across India

In a significant enhancement of India’s medical infrastructure, PM Modi inaugurated three new medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, expanding healthcare access and opportunities in these underserved areas.

The Prime Minister also unveiled new facilities at various All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) locations, including Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), and New Delhi. These upgrades feature expanded healthcare services and the establishment of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras, aiming to improve healthcare delivery to a wider demographic.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated a Super Speciality Block at the Government Medical College in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation for five new nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh, a key element of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Plans for 21 Critical Care Blocks across Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are also underway, enhancing emergency response capacity across states.

Expansion of ESIC network, drone healthcare, and digital innovations

The Prime Minister also bolstered the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) healthcare network, inaugurating a new hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and laying foundation stones for additional ESIC hospitals in Faridabad (Haryana), Bommasandra and Narasapur (Karnataka), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh), and another facility in Indore. These new institutions aim to extend quality healthcare to about 5.5 million insured workers and their families, reinforcing the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare for all.

More From This Section

In a pioneering move, PM Modi introduced drone-based healthcare services across 11 premier institutions, including AIIMS Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Guwahati, Bhopal, and Jodhpur, ensuring faster delivery of medical resources to remote areas.

Additionally, helicopter emergency medical services will be launched at AIIMS Rishikesh to enhance response times in critical situations, marking a significant upgrade in emergency healthcare.

For maternal and child health, PM Modi unveiled the U-WIN portal, a digital vaccination management platform to streamline immunisations for pregnant women and children, safeguarding them against 12 preventable diseases. This initiative promises greater efficiency and accountability in vaccination programmes, protecting vulnerable populations across India.

Climate-resilient healthcare and national health awareness campaign

Recognising the growing impact of climate change on public health, PM Modi also launched the 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', a national health awareness drive coupled with a state-specific action plan on climate change and human health. This initiative is designed to enhance resilience within healthcare systems across India, addressing the need for climate-responsive health infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)