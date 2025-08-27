FSSAI to ask restaurants to display sugar, oil info to curb obesity

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to issue an advisory urging restaurants and hotels to display information on food ingredients such as sugar and oil in their dishes, in a move aimed at combating India’s obesity crisis, Mint reported on Wednesday, quoting a government official.

“FSSAI is likely to put an advisory for hotels and restaurants to display sugar and oil boards at their respective outlets," the official said, adding that the initiative is designed to make consumers more aware of calorie intake and forms part of wider efforts to address obesity.

Another official said: “We are conveying the message to some of the food businesses operational to implement the same. However, the initiatives of displaying sugar and oil boards at restaurants and hotels will be a voluntary step.”

The official added that such measures would also demonstrate how food businesses are cooperating with the government’s push to reduce obesity, a key driver of non-communicable diseases. ALSO READ: Delhi schoolkids face surge in obesity and hypertension, warns Aiims study India’s obesity challenge The move comes amid rising obesity levels in India. A recent Lancet study projected that more than 440 million people in the country will be obese or overweight by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged the issue in his speeches earlier this year, urging citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and dietary habits. In his Independence Day address, he called on families to reduce their cooking oil usage by 10 per cent, linking individual lifestyle choices to national well-being.