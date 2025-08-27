UIDAI CEO urges states, UTs to update Aadhaar biometrics of school children

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has written to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, requesting them to ensure that schools in their respective jurisdictions complete the mandatory biometric update (MBU) for schoolchildren aged between five and fifteen years.

“Timely completion of MBU in Aadhaar is an essential requirement for children at the age of five and once again at fifteen years of age. It is crucial for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of the biometric data of children in Aadhaar,” the chief executive officer of UIDAI said in a letter to the chief secretaries, adding that there were approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers of children where the MBU was pending.