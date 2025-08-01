Fugitive wanted in ₹4.55 cr bank fraud case deported from UAE: CBI

A fugitive wanted by Delhi Police in a ₹4.55 crore bank fraud case was successfully deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with Interpol channels, officials said.
Udit Khullar was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, where he was taken into custody, they said.
"The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Khullar was wanted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery for securing three fraudulent home loans from nationalised and private banks in a "well-knit criminal conspiracy" with his associates, the agency said.
He submitted forged documents of properties which he did not own to the banks to secure the loans, it said.
"Khullar was arrested in the UAE and subsequently the CBI requested the UAE authorities to deport the subject to India," the spokesperson said.
The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, which coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through Bharatpol for assistance from Interpol channels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app