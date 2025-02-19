Fully committed to take Delhi to new heights: CM-designate Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta has expressed her commitment for the development of the national capital, pledging to work with honesty and dedication after being chosen the leader of the House in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gupta thanked the BJP leadership for reposing trust in her.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility of the chief minister's post. This trust and support has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge to work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she wrote.

Gupta, 50, was chosen the leader of the House in Delhi Assembly at the legislative party meeting of the BJP on Wednesday evening.

A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, she is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

The new BJP government led by Gupta and her council of ministers will be sworn-in during a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

She will also be the fourth BJP chief minister of Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj, and the only woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state currently.

In the recent Delhi polls, the BJP secured a decisive mandate by winning 48 seats in the 70-member House, ending the 10-year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party which managed 22 seats. The Congress drew a blank.