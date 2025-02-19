Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves new land law to 'protect' state's resources

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
Bareilly: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses during the inauguration of Uttarayani Fair, in Bareilly, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved a stringent land law to "protect" the state's resources and "maintain" its original identity.

  People of the state had long been demanding the imposition of limits on individuals buying land in the state, officials said.

Dhami had first expressed his intentions to bring a stringent land law in the state in September last year.

Widespread violations of land purchase rules are being investigated, he had said at a press conference here in September and promised resolution of the longstanding demand for stricter land laws.

"Fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved a strict land law. This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of the citizens, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state," Dhami said in a post on X soon after the Cabinet's decision on Wednesday.

"Our government is fully committed to protect the interests of the people and we will never let their trust get broken. This decision makes it clear that we will make every possible effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove to be helpful in maintaining the original form of the state," the chief minister said.

Topics :UttarakhandUttarakhand Assemblyland law relaxation

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

