Home / India News / G20 Summit: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur brings millets to the global palate

G20 Summit: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur brings millets to the global palate

On millets, he said these are rich in minerals and iron. Our cuisine started with millets... the highly refined flour that the world uses is not great for health

Namrata Kohli
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, who got to serve the first ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G20 summit, impressed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty with millet dishes like the mushroom-jowar khichra.

Kapur said: “I am honoured to cook for the first ladies, celebrating the International Year of Millets with authentic Indian flavours. This is a moment of pride for all Indians - let’s celebrate Indian flavours.”

“The next decade belongs to Indian food, especially regional delicacies,” he said. “If you trace our roots, most of our foods were designed by vaids and hakims. These date back centuries. Indian food is very scientific… we know what to add to each dish to make it healthy and yet taste well. The knowledge of the science of Ayurveda has been passed on over generations. India can teach the world not only the kind of food and ingredients to use but also when to have a food type and which food suits a body type,” Kapur added.  

On millets, he said these are rich in minerals and iron. Our cuisine started with millets... the highly refined flour that the world uses is not great for health.      

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Punjab to host three-day tourism summit from September 11, says CM Mann

G20 Summit: Modi at global front and centre, BJP looks to make most of it

G20 Summit 2023: Major India footprint permeates New Delhi Declaration

PM Modi greets people at International Media Centre in Bharat Mandapam

G20: Countering China's BRI, new corridor to push out stalled projects

Topics :G20 summitG20 meetsmilletscelebrity chefs

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story