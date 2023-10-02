Home / India News / Gandhi's message of non-violence biggest strength of democracy: Adityanath

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
The chief minister said that the Swachhjanli' programme, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence is the biggest strength of democracy as he paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' on his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Adityanath paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Town Hall and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue at Shastri Chowk on the occasion of their birth anniversaries. During a visit to Gandhi Ashram in Golghar, he spoke to people engaged in yarn spinning there, and also bought some Khadi clothes.

The chief minister said Gandhi showed the strength of non-violence to the world, and described it as the biggest strength of democracy.

"Bapu showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world. We can win over the biggest powers of the world by following democratic principles. Following swadeshi', truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi forced the autocratic British regime to leave the country," he said.

The chief minister said that the Swachhjanli' programme, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.

He added that apart from swadeshi', truth, and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi was also a great advocate of cleanliness.

Adityanath also paid tribute to the former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said that Shastri, who gave the slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' and called for self-reliance along with security, was also a great follower of Gandhi.

The chief minister urged people to remember both the leaders for their unforgettable contribution towards the country and society.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

