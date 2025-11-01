Home / India News / Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta, says CM 'unfit' to hold office

Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta, says CM 'unfit' to hold office

Gogoi criticised the timing of the allegations on the day when the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last movie was released on Friday

Sarma had been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife
A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is a "Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power", the opposition leader hit back on Saturday, claiming that such comments show that Sarma is "unfit" to hold his position as head of the government.

Gogoi criticised the timing of the allegations on the day when the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last movie was released on Friday.

Sarma had been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife, with the chief minister reiterating the charges on Friday, and claiming that the Congress leader is a "Pakistani agent", planted by "foreign power", and that he had evidence to prove it.

Reacting to the charges, Gogoi said in a post on X, "Over the past few months, Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has lost credibility."  "Yesterday, when the entire state was watching Zubeen Garg perform for the last time in 'Roi Roi Binale', the chief minister's comments showed his growing fear of losing power," he said.

"It was another example of why he is unfit as the chief minister of the people of Assam," Gogoi, who is the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, claimed.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, leading to a massive outpouring of public grief and the government constituting a Special Investigating Team of the state police's CID to probe the circumstances of the singer-composer-actor's death.

His last movie, 'Roi Roi Binale' (Tears still flow), opened to packed houses on Friday in the state as well as in multiple cities of the country.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

