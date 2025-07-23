Home / India News / Gelatin sticks, detonators recovered from bag at Bengaluru bus stand

Gelatin sticks, detonators recovered from bag at Bengaluru bus stand

According to the preliminary probe, the police said that the unknown person who kept it doesn't appear to have had any malicious intent

BMTC buses, lockdown 4.0, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, bus services
According to the staff member in charge of the public toilet at the bus stand, a plastic bag was placed outside the facility at around 10 am on Wednesday. Representative image.. Photo: Saggere Radhakrishna
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Bengaluru Police on Wednesday recovered six gelatin sticks and several detonators from a carry bag left outside a public toilet at the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. Following the discovery of the bag, the bomb disposal and dog squads were dispatched to the scene, reported PTI.
 
The area was immediately cordoned off, and a full search was conducted before the materials were seized for further probe.
 
“Six gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately) were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand,” S Girish, deputy commissioner of police (West), said, as quoted by PTI.
 
According to the preliminary probe, Girish said the unknown person who kept it does not appear to have had any malicious intent. The bag contained raw and separately packed explosive materials, which appear to be typically used for quarrying or stone blasting. It is suspected that the person may have panicked and left the bag on the caretaker’s table in the washroom while the caretaker had briefly stepped out, Girish said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

What happened?

 
According to the staff member in charge of the public toilet at the bus stand, a plastic bag was placed outside the facility at around 10 am on Wednesday. On spotting the unattended bag, he alerted BMTC mechanics, who opened the bag. Upon finding suspicious contents, they informed the police.
 
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is currently being reviewed to identify the person who may have left the bag at the location, the report added.
 
However, according to The New Indian Express, a suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Topics :BMTCBengaluruBomb scarePoliceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

