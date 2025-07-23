Gelatin sticks, detonators recovered from bag at Bengaluru bus stand

Bengaluru Police on Wednesday recovered six gelatin sticks and several detonators from a carry bag left outside a public toilet at the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. Following the discovery of the bag, the bomb disposal and dog squads were dispatched to the scene, reported PTI.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and a full search was conducted before the materials were seized for further probe.

“Six gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately) were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand,” S Girish, deputy commissioner of police (West), said, as quoted by PTI.

According to the preliminary probe, Girish said the unknown person who kept it does not appear to have had any malicious intent. The bag contained raw and separately packed explosive materials, which appear to be typically used for quarrying or stone blasting. It is suspected that the person may have panicked and left the bag on the caretaker’s table in the washroom while the caretaker had briefly stepped out, Girish said, as reported by The New Indian Express. ALSO READ: Next cabinet meet to discuss panel report on Bengaluru stampede: K'taka CM What happened? According to the staff member in charge of the public toilet at the bus stand, a plastic bag was placed outside the facility at around 10 am on Wednesday. On spotting the unattended bag, he alerted BMTC mechanics, who opened the bag. Upon finding suspicious contents, they informed the police.