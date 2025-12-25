Why Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon delivery partners are on strike on Dec 25, 31

Delivery workers from major ecommerce and food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart have announced an All-India strike on December 25 and December 31, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The strike has been announced by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union.

December 25, which is Christmas Day, and December 31, which is New Year's Eve, usually see high orders on food delivery and other ecommerce platforms.

Why are gig workers going on strike?

The unions said the strike is being held to protest worsening working conditions in the gig and platform economy. Workers have raised concerns over low and falling wages, lack of safety, job insecurity and the absence of social protection.

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha urges ban on 10-minute deliveries, protection for gig workers Delivery partners say they are being forced to work longer hours while earning less. They have also flagged unsafe delivery targets, sudden account deactivations without explanation and lack of access to welfare benefits, particularly during festivals and peak demand periods, the report said. What demands have the unions raised? According to the unions’ statement, workers are demanding clear and fair pay systems and the withdrawal of “10-minute delivery” models, which they say put lives at risk. They are also seeking an end to account blocking without due process.

Other demands include better safety gear, accident insurance and guaranteed work allocation without algorithm-based discrimination. Workers are also asking for mandatory rest breaks, reasonable working hours, stronger in-app technical and grievance support, and access to social security benefits such as health insurance, accident cover and pensions. What are workers asking from governments and platforms? The unions have urged both the Central and state governments to regulate platform companies and strictly enforce labour protections. They have also called for the implementation of social security frameworks for gig workers and formal recognition of their right to organise and bargain collectively, the news report said.