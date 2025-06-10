Home / India News / Goa doctors warn of strike; set deadline for minister's public apology

Goa doctors warn of strike; set deadline for minister's public apology

Protests erupted at the Goa Medical College on Monday as doctors, heads of departments, interns, and medical students united against Health Minister Rane, seeking immediate apology from the minister

Vishwajit Rane arguing with CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar
A video of the said incident shows Vishwajit Rane arguing with CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar at GMCH. (Photo: X)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
A day after protests erupted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital, doctors are now threatening to go on a strike if the state Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, fails to meet their 24-hour deadline to apologise personally to Rudresh Kuttikar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
 
Kuttikar, a senior doctor and CMO, was allegedly humiliated by Rane during an inspection on June 7. He has now demanded that the minister issue a public apology “immediately” in the same casualty department, where he was berated, news agency ANI reported.
 
 

The story so far 

Doctors at the Goa Medical College protested on Monday in support of Kuttikar and sought a public apology from the minister and an end to the VIP culture in hospitals.
 
The public apology was sought after Rane allegedly humiliated the CMO during an inspection. He reportedly used harsh language. Explaining what happened, the CMO told ANI that someone’s relative came to ask for a B12 injection in the emergency department. However, the relative was asked to visit the outpatient department (OPD) instead.
 
After the health minister received a complaint regarding the same, he berated the CMO and said, “You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. Don’t force me to act. Keep your hands out (of your pockets) when you are standing in front of me. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded (burdened) you may be, you will talk properly to the patients and guide the patients… Remove the mask when I am speaking to you.” He then ordered Kuttikar’s suspension.
 
The CMO told ANI, “The incident on June 7 was when someone’s relative came asking for a B12 injection. It was not an emergency injection. We said you have to go to the OPD.”
 
 

CM backs hospital doctor

 
However, on June 8, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a statement and said that the senior doctor would not be suspended. Goa CM added that he has reviewed the issue and discussed it with the concerned minister, while reiterating that the doctor will continue with his work at the hospital.
 

Minister Rane issues apology

 
Following the backlash and criticism, Rane apologised and claimed that he only acted “in defence of a helpless, elderly woman”. He said, “During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret how I addressed the situation. It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional.”
 
 

Kuttikar rejects video apology

 
However, Kuttikar dismissed the apology issued by Rane, calling it a “studio apology”. He said, “I have seen the video (of the minister apologising), but it is a studio apology. All doctors demand that an apology should happen where the incident happened. It should happen in front of people. Like the video of my humiliation went viral. The same thing should go viral because I was completely humiliated that day. I want every person to know about his apology.”
 
The protest by doctors received massive support and participation from medical professionals, including heads of departments, interns, and medical students across departments.  

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

