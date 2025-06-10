Protests against arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader continues in Manipur

Manipur continued to witness protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley demanding the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others, police said on Tuesday.

Clashes erupted in Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district on Monday night, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. At least one four-wheeler was reportedly torched by the protesters, police said.

Protests, such as roadblocks and burning of tyres, were also held in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Tensions also flared in Tera area of Imphal West district on Monday evening when unidentified miscreants fired at security forces.

"At least seven rounds from small firearms were fired in Tera area when CRPF personnel were clearing roadblocks put up by protesters. Paramilitary forces along with state police rushed to carry out search operations to nab the culprits, but protesters foiled further in-depth search operations," an official said. In Bishnupur district's Nambol, at least two police personnel sustained minor injuries during a confrontation with demonstrators. "An FIR has been registered following an incident in Nambol after two Manipur Police personnel were injured during a confrontation with protesters," officials said. According to authorities, the injuries occurred while a team led by Bishnupur SP attempted to clear roadblocks along Nambol road, which led to a clash between protesters and security forces.