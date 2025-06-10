Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by police on Tuesday while participating in a protest against an impending demolition drive at Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp, where eviction notices were recently served by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The eviction notice labelled the locals as "encroachers" and directed them to vacate the area within three days or face action. The camp, home to many migrant workers, has already witnessed demolition drives on three occasions — once in July 2023, and again in May and June this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party had criticised the move, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is preparing for another demolition. “Tomorrow, the BJP is going to run bulldozers over the Bhoomiheen Camp. Today, the slum residents there were planning to protest, so the BJP government deployed thousands of police and CRPF personnel,” Atishi posted on X. The post also questioned CM Rekha Gupta, saying, “Rekha Gupta ji: You had said that no slums would be demolished, right? Then why is such a massive police and CRPF force deployed?”