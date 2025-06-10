Home / India News / Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Former CM Atishi was detained during a protest at Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp, where DDA issued eviction notices to migrant residents, warning them to vacate within 3 days or face action

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by police on Tuesday
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by police on Tuesday while participating in a protest against an impending demolition drive at Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp, where eviction notices were recently served by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
 
The eviction notice labelled the locals as "encroachers" and directed them to vacate the area within three days or face action. The camp, home to many migrant workers, has already witnessed demolition drives on three occasions — once in July 2023, and again in May and June this year.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party had criticised the move, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is preparing for another demolition. “Tomorrow, the BJP is going to run bulldozers over the Bhoomiheen Camp. Today, the slum residents there were planning to protest, so the BJP government deployed thousands of police and CRPF personnel,” Atishi posted on X. The post also questioned CM Rekha Gupta, saying, “Rekha Gupta ji: You had said that no slums would be demolished, right? Then why is such a massive police and CRPF force deployed?” 
 
Gupta had on June 8 said the authorities cannot go against demolition orders issued by the courts and stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Former CM Atishi detained by police after anti-demolition protests at Bhoomihin Camp

Protests against arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader continues in Manipur

3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

18 rescued from blaze-hit container ship brought to Mangaluru by INS Surat

Train to J&K boon to tourists, as well as locals, says Farooq Abdullah

Topics :AAPBJPDelhi

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story