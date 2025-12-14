Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of Christmas, New Year season

Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of Christmas, New Year season

As the state, famous for its scenic beaches, gears up for its busiest fortnight spanning Christmas and New Year, the crackdown has already forced some nightclubs to shut

Goa

Goa's nightlife faces a crackdown ahead of the Christmas and New Year season | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa's nightlife faces a crackdown ahead of the Christmas and New Year season, with the state government launching an intensive drive to inspect and seal the establishments flouting norms after a deadly nightclub fire claimed 25 lives.

As the state, famous for its scenic beaches, gears up for its busiest fortnight spanning Christmas and New Year, the crackdown has already forced some nightclubs to shut, while the fate of others hangs in the balance.

A team of personnel from the district administration, fire and emergency services and police have been inspecting all the nightclubs in the North Goa tourism belt, officials said on Sunday.

 

The drive began after the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa on December 6 left 25 persons dead.

"We are inspecting all the nightclubs, checking their licences and permissions. Any club found to be violating the norms is sealed," government officer Kabir Shirgaonkar, who is heading the inspection team, told PTI.

Also Read

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

Goa nightclub fire: Probe committee questions landowner, sarpanch

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

55% Indians plan winter trips; Goa, Kerala lead demand, says report

Gaurav Luthra

From IndiGo to Indigo: How the escape plan of Luthra brothers collapsed

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Goa nightclub fire incident exposes EPFO's compliance failure: Officers

Vianaar villas in Goa

As AQI levels hit sky-high levels, urban Indians gravitate to getaway homespremium

The team has the power to seal a club flouting norms immediately, another official said.

So far, the team has sealed two prominent nightclubs - Goya Club and Cafe CO2 Goa - both located at Vagator. Cafe CO2 Goa was situated on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea in North Goa.

Shirgaonkar said that Goya Club was built on agricultural land, while Cafe CO2 Goa did not have the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and lacked structural stability.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department has also ordered revocation of the NOC granted to Diaz Pool Club and Bar at Anjuna in North Goa, another official said.

A surprise inspection was conducted at the premises on Saturday, during which it was observed that the existing fire prevention and safety arrangements installed there were inadequate and required upgradation, as per the order issued by Divisional Fire Officer Shripad Gawas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: Six months on, college hostel remains in ruins

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk's HIAL doing exemplary work, must be given recognition: Parl Panel

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution

Mumbai's Bandra covered in haze as AQI hits 'moderate' level of 154

CBI

CBI chargesheets 4 Chinese for ₹1,000 cr racket, 111 shell firms unmasked

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Cold wave, dense fog to intensify across India as IMD issues alerts

Topics : Goa nightlife clubbing in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon