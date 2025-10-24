Home / India News / Goa should set up maritime board to guide sector development: CII

Goa should set up maritime board to guide sector development: CII

Goa's shipbuilding industry, valued at ₹22,865 crore in FY24, has the potential to grow to ₹64,058 crore by FY37, contributing nearly 11% to Goa's GSDP

ships, maritime trade, sea route
The report titled "India Shipbuilding Roadmap Towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047" said that Goa holds the leading position in India's commercial shipbuilding sector, contributing approximately 40 per cent to the nation's total commercial vessel deliveries as of September 2025. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Goa should set up a maritime board to guide sector development, promote green technologies, and foster public-private partnerships for infrastructure and Research and Development, CII said in a report released on Friday.

The report titled "India Shipbuilding Roadmap Towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047" said that Goa holds the leading position in India's commercial shipbuilding sector, contributing approximately 40 per cent to the nation's total commercial vessel deliveries as of September 2025.

Goa's shipbuilding industry, valued at Rs 22,865 crore in FY24, has the potential to grow to Rs 64,058 crore by FY37, contributing nearly 11 per cent to Goa's GSDP. With 3,000 direct and 18,000 plus indirect jobs, the sector is a critical pillar of Goa's industrial economy.

The report suggests the state should have a maritime board which will give single-window system for clearances, licences and permits for maritime projects processed centrally. The board will also work for shipbuilding parks with shared infrastructure for MSMEs and large yards.

The report, released by Arjun Chowgule, Chairman of CII Goa State Council, also suggested that the board should have online systems for approvals, tariff payments, monitoring and grievance redressal.

Besides other roles, the board will act as a nodal agency coordinating between industries, shipping lines, government departments and research institutes.

The report is based on a comprehensive survey involving over 30 stakeholders from across the shipbuilding value chain including shipyards, design houses, repair and salvage firms, component suppliers, and the Mormugao Port Authority. The study consolidated both public and private data sources to identify Goa's core strengths, operational constraints, and policy opportunities.

The document suggested that the government should revamp maritime education and curriculum to meet industry needs, establish Research and Development centres to drive innovation in shipbuilding and design and ensure access to essential ship design software and digital tools.

The CII has recommended that the government should leverage schemes like SBFAP (Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy) to ease financing for shipyards, provide targeted incentives to reduce cost disadvantage and facilitate access to credit and capital for modernisation and growth.

The document suggests fostering collaboration with global and domestic industry leaders, enabling knowledge and technology sharing, and developing resource-sharing platforms to strengthen the shipbuilding ecosystem.

It also recommended upgrading existing shipbuilding facilities, developing common infrastructure such as jetties, and undertaking dredging to improve port and yard accessibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsCIIGoaMaritime

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

