Maharashtra doctor dies by suicide, alleges cop raped her repeatedly

A woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district has died by suicide, leaving a note on her palm, accusing two cops of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Satara superintendent of police, ordering immediate suspension of the police officers named in the suicide note. The 28-year-old doctor, who hailed from Beed district and worked at a government hospital in Phaltan tehsil, was found hanging in a hotel room at Phaltan late on Thursday night, an official said.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, has directed that strict action be taken against the accused, an official release said. In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that she had been raped and mentally harassed by two personnel of the Satara police over the last five months. She wrote that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, and another policeman Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her. "We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand," an official from the Satara police said. Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said, "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the doctor's suicide was a matter of concern. This is a serious issue. I have written to CM Fadnavis, seeking stringent action against those involved, Gorhe said. Environment minister Shambhuraj Desai, who hails from Satara district, has assured that there will be an impartial probe into the case, Gorhe said. Minister of state for health Meghna Bordikar said she spoke to the Satara civil surgeon and was informed that the doctor had never complained about facing any sort of harassment. Describing the doctor's suicide as a grave incident, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the incident highlights the breakdown of law and order situation in the state. The Fadnavis-led government has failed to protect women, Sawant said. Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said there should be no media trial in the doctor's incident. I am confident that CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, will ensure a thorough probe, including a detailed forensic investigation, in the case, Munde said. She was bright and ambitious. We raised her since childhood and supported her education. She was under pressure at work and that is why she took this extreme step. The culprits must be punished, said Prayaga Munde, the victim's aunt.