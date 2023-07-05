Home / India News / Good news! Restaurants can remain open round the clock in Haryana

Good news! Restaurants can remain open round the clock in Haryana

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told officials that restaurants that want to remain open 24 hours can do so and no one should force them to shut

BS Web Team New Delhi
Maharashtra and Hyderabad already have policies that allow restaurants to operate round the clock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Restaurants in Haryana will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday, PTI has reported. The news will make many restaurant owners happy as the decision is likely to give a significant boost to revenues and nightlife in metropolitan cities like Gurgaon and Chandigarh.
The decision was taken in a meeting of various departments chaired by Chautala. Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting, an official statement said.

Speaking at a state-level meeting attended by representatives from multiple departments, Dushyant Chautala said, "There will be no restriction on restaurants to close at night; no one can force them to shut down."
The office bearers of restaurant unions from across the state had recently met Chautala and demanded that the state government allow them to keep their establishments open 24 hours so that people can get food at their convenience, the report said.

Chautala told officials that restaurants that want to remain open 24 hours can do so and no one should force them to shut.
However, these eateries will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

People from the industry were happy with the decision, talking about the decision, a Trustee of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) told The Economic Times, "We have been advocating various state governments on the need to have restaurants that serve 24X7 since a vibrant nightlife economy makes cities safer."
Maharashtra and Hyderabad already have policies that allow restaurants to operate round the clock.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

PM Modi, Thakur congratulate football team on SAFF Championship victory

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against UCC

Water level in 75% reservoirs in India below 40% their capacity: Report

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

Two incidents of intermittent firing in Manipur, no casualties reported

Topics :Restauranttop five restaurantsHaryana GovernmentDushyant chautalaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story