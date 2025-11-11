Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Dead or alive?' Dharmendra joins list of stars declared dead too soon

'Dead or alive?' Dharmendra joins list of stars declared dead too soon

From Hemingway to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the world has seen a long line of stars 'killed' by hoaxes of false death reports that spread fast, only to be debunked hours later

File photo of Bollywood actor Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been on ventilator support since November 10 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. | Photo: PTI

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coming back from the dead is a miracle all of us have been taught is a deed best left to the divine beings. But in the age of instant news and viral forwards, it has become a recurring event for celebrities where their deaths are announced prematurely, and they turn out to be, well, alive.
 
Over the years, the rush to be first with breaking news and the wildfire spread of misinformation online has led to repeated false claims of famous people’s deaths.
 
The latest victim of such misinformation was veteran actor Dharmendra, whose supposed “death” trended across platforms early Tuesday before his family confirmed that the 89-year-old was alive and responding to treatment. The episode mirrors a pattern that has trapped many well-known names before him, both in India and abroad.
 
 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: false reports before his final illness

 
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the subject of false death reports on August 16, 2018, hours before he actually passed away. Several media outlets prematurely reported his demise while he was still under treatment at Aiims, New Delhi.
 
Aiims later issued a clarification confirming he was alive until 5:05 pm, the official time of death. Fact-checkers later called out the false posts as examples of media haste and lack of source verification.

Also Read

Gold Festive Season

SEBI warns on digital gold: Should you cash out or hold? Experts explain

Dubai

UAE freelance visa gets stricter rules: Why it's suddenly in the spotlight

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC reply on pleas challenging SIR in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Car blast, blast

At least 12 killed in suicide blast outside court in Pak's Islamabad

US visa interview

US visa rejection leaves Indian medical student puzzled: What went wrong?

 

Amartya Sen: the Nobel laureate ‘killed’ by a fake tweet

 
In October 2023, a fake post on X (formerly Twitter) impersonating Nobel winner Claudia Goldin falsely announced that Amartya Sen had died. The misinformation spread swiftly across social platforms and even appeared on some news portals before being debunked.
 
Sen’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen swiftly clarified that her father was alive, teaching at Harvard, and “very much active". She criticised the spread of falsehoods and thanked those who verified facts before sharing.
 

Mark Twain: the original fake obituary

 
In one of history’s earliest celebrity hoaxes, American author Mark Twain had to issue a statement in 1897, famously quipping, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”
 
The confusion arose after newspapers mistook an ailing relative for Twain himself, publishing premature obituaries that the writer found more amusing than offensive.
 

George HW Bush: the false presidential alert

 
In 1992, a prank caller pretending to be the US President’s doctor told broadcasters that George HW Bush had died while travelling. The misinformation nearly aired live before producers verified the source. CNN later reported the entire episode as a hoax, calling it a wake-up call for newsroom verification protocols.
 

Ernest Hemingway: amused by his own obituaries

 
The legendary author Ernest Hemingway, who survived wars, plane crashes, and near-death experiences, reportedly collected clippings of false obituaries about himself. He treated them with humour, saying they gave him perspective on “how I’d be remembered".
 
When he actually died in 1961, editors who had once prematurely declared him dead finally had to print his true obituary — with irony not lost on readers.
 

Steve Jobs: Bloomberg’s 17-page mistake

 
In 2008, Bloomberg News accidentally published a 17-page obituary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, three years before his real death. The document was part of its routine obituary updates but was mistakenly released online.
 
The draft’s placeholder lines gave away the blunder: “Steve Jobs ... has XXXX. He was TK.” The error rattled markets and became one of journalism’s most notorious publication mishaps. Bloomberg later retracted the story, calling it an “incomplete report".
 

The dangers of viral misinformation

 
While these cases vary in nature, they underline the dangers of unverified information spreading online. In nearly every instance, official sources, including family members, spokespersons or the celebrities themselves, had to intervene to stop misinformation from spiralling further.
 
As Dharmendra’s case shows once again, in the modern media race, being first often trumps being right, even when the subject is life and death.

More From This Section

Asia Pulp & Paper's Guide: Your Role in Water Conservation

Telangana tops water conservation projects; Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan follow

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort blast: NIA to take over probe, Amit Shah to chair another meeting

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

classroom, class, school

Delhi schools till Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode as AQI worsens

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India urges UN to act against cross-border arms trafficking and terrorism

Topics : BS Web Reports Fake news India Fake news Amartya Sen steve jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon