Home / India News / Govt announces re-bidding under PLI for advanced chemistry cell production

Govt announces re-bidding under PLI for advanced chemistry cell production

These have major applications in the electric vehicles, maintaining grid stability, solar rooftop, consumer electronics etc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday announced the re-bidding of production linked incentives for 20 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing -- India's Rs 18,100-crore programme to boost local battery cell production.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) will facilitate a stakeholder consultation with industry representatives on July 24, 2023 for their inputs and suggestions before the start of the re-bidding process of remaining 20 GWh capacity.

"The ministry is committed to finalize the bidding documents and proceeding with the rebidding process at the earliest," an official statement said.

With this auctioning process, the prospective applicants can submit their bids to set up domestic manufacturing facility for advanced chemistry cell, which will help them qualify for incentives under ACC PLI scheme.

ACCs are the new generation of advanced storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.

These have major applications in the electric vehicles, maintaining grid stability, solar rooftop, consumer electronics etc. With India's commitment towards renewable energy and achieving net-zero by 2070, energy storage is expected to play a crucial role in the overall energy ecosystem.

The government approved the PLI scheme 'National Programme on ACC Battery Storage' for achieving a manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC to enhance manufacturing capabilities with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. Under the initiative, the emphasis of the government is to achieve greater domestic value addition, while at the same time ensuring that the levelised cost of battery manufacturing in India is globally competitive.

Also Read

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

AAI targets Rs 98,000 crore capital outlay to meet air traffic demands

Delhi court grants regular bail to outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Investment in renewable energy concentrated in developing countries: Expert

Green causes get less than 10% of CSR money, platform launched to up funds

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Topics :PLI schemeGovernmentbattery technologymanufacturing

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story