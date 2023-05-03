Home / India News / Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

The scheme includes the grid connectivity of the Changthang region, downline infrastructure in the Zanskar region along with other loss reduction works in the Leh and Kargil districts

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government has given its approval for the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Union Territory of Ladakh with a sanctioned cost of Rs 687.05 crore, officials said.

The ministry of power conveyed its approval to RDSS for implementation in Ladakh, they said.

In this regard, an agreement was signed between chief engineer, Distribution, Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD), Tsewang Paljor and executive director WAPCOS Limited A K Gahlot in the presence of administrative Secretary Power, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar, they added.

The scheme includes the grid connectivity of the Changthang region, downline infrastructure in the Zanskar region along with other loss reduction works in the Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh, they said.

The ministry of power also approved the appointment of WAPCOS, a Government of India undertaking as the project management agency (PMA) for the implementation of RDSS in Ladakh.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme aims to improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability, by providing result-linked financial assistance to DISCOMs for strengthening of supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks.

Also Read

IREDA, WAPCOS to hit capital markets next fiscal: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Pandey

Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report

Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report

CBI asked for report on Sisodia's interim bail on grounds of wife's illness

K'taka polls: PM slams Cong, says it protects 'masterminds of terror'

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Same-sex couples: Govt to explore administrative steps to address concerns

Hope Sebi will get clarity on foreign funds invested in Adani group: Cong

Topics :LadakhLehkargil

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story