The Central government employees now can travel on Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar express trains under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme.

This decision was announced by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after receiving many requests from different offices and individuals. The DoPT worked with the Department of Expenditure to review the rules.

According to the new order, employees can now use these premium trains in addition to the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains, based on their travel entitlement.

Under the LTC scheme, eligible Central government employees get their ticket costs reimbursed for round trips and also enjoy paid leave during their travel.

This move aims to provide more convenient and faster travel options for government employees.

What is LTC?

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is a travel allowance scheme designed for government employees, allowing them to visit their hometown or any destination within India over a four-year block period.

Under the scheme's provisions, government employees can choose between two options:

Avail Home Town LTC twice within a four-year block, split into two two-year periods.

Visit their hometown once in a two-year period and explore any place in India during the other two-year period.

The government covers the travel expenses for the employee and their eligible family members under this scheme. Additionally, employees and their families can travel in separate groups at different times during the block period. They may also choose different destinations while using the Any Place in India LTC option.

Trains eligible under LTC

Previously, the LTC programme already covered travel on premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto.

“The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed,” said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)