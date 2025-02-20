Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Nageswaran was appointed to the position in 2022 and has also served as a part-time member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister from 2019 to 2021

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha
Nageswaran authored India's annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1. | Photo: PTI
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's term has been extended by two years until March 2027, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Thursday. 
Nageswaran was appointed to the position in 2022 and has also served as a part-time member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister from 2019 to 2021. 
Nageswaran authored India's annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as CM, six ministers join cabinet

CBI conducts raids at Aiims Bhubaneswar over alleged recruitment scam

LIVE news: Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran's term until March 2027

India's Got Latent row: Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to assume office, chair first Cabinet meeting today

Topics :Chief Economic AdvisorFinance MinistryBudget and Economy

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story