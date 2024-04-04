Home / India News / Govt releases myCGHS iOS app to 'enhance' access to healthcare services

Govt releases myCGHS iOS app to 'enhance' access to healthcare services

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said the app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has launched the 'myCGHS' app for iOS to provide Central Government Health Scheme beneficiaries access to electronic health records, information, and resources.

The app facilitates a wide range of services, including booking and cancellation of online appointments, accessing reports from CGHS labs, checking medical reimbursement claim status, and locating nearby wellness centres and empanelled hospitals, labs, and dental units among others.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The app was launched on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said the app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services.

"It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services," he said.

According to officials, the app features security features like 2-factor authentication and functionality of mPIN ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users' data, the health ministry said.

Also Read

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

iOS 17.5: What's new coming to Apple iPhones with upcoming software update

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

iOS 17.4: Apple iPhones get feature-packed update with new emojis and more

LIVE news: AAP will not be intimidated by threats, says Sanjay Singh

No issues encountered with oil payment from India: Russia foreign ministry

US officials urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap

Share of private sector in defence production hits a multi-year high

ED files prosecution complaint against Ex-DJB official, others under PMLA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Central government health schemecentral government jobscentral governmentMobile appsmobile applicationHealth Ministry

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story