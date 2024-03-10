Govt resolved to make 30 million women 'lakhpati didi', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has resolved to make three crore women in the country "lakhpati didi" and asserted that women's welfare is their priority.

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating the 'Mahtari Vandan' scheme in Chhattisgarh to provide monetary assistance to women.

In the last 10 years, our Government has transformed the lives of more than 10 crore women of self-help groups.



"It is fortunate that today I got an opportunity to dedicate the Mahtari Vandan scheme aimed at empowering 'nari shakti'. Under the scheme, we had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to more than 70 lakh women and today, the BJP government has fulfilled it," Modi said addressing the function via video conference.

The first installment of Rs 655 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries (married women) under the scheme on Sunday, he said.

"I should have been among you today for this programme, but due to some other engagements I am in Uttar Pradesh. I am speaking from Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, who is also showering his blessings on you," he said.

The PM said he offered prayers to Lord Vishwanath on Saturday night and prayed for the well being of the country's people.

"When mother and sisters are empowered, then the entire family gets empowered. Therefore, the priority of the double-engine government (of BJP at the Centre and in the state) is the welfare of mothers and sisters," he said.

"Today, families are getting pucca houses and that too in the name of women," the prime minister said.

Through the Ujjwala scheme, women have been getting cooking gas cylinders at cheaper rates. More than 50 per cent of the Jan Dhan accounts are in the name of women. More than 65 per cent of Mudra loans were taken by women, he said.

"In the last ten years, our government has changed the lives of more than 10 crore women through self-help groups," Modi said.

"The efforts of our government have resulted in making more than one crore women 'lakhpati didi'. We have now resolved that we will fulfill the target of making three crore sisters of the country lakhpati didi," he added.

The government is also working on the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojna', under which drones as well training as drone pilot training will be provided, he added.

The scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women self-help groups to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

PM Modi said the BJP has given a guarantee of happiness and prosperity and the Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has started working on it, he said.

"We had given guarantees that we will construct 18 lakh pucca houses. The Sai-led government started work on it on the very second day of the government's formation," Modi said.

Paddy farmers were given a guarantee that they will be paid the outstanding bonus for two years (against procurement of the produce). The Chhattisgarh government transferred Rs 3,716 crore into the accounts of farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

"We had given a guarantee that we will purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal which was fulfilled and a record was created by purchasing 145 metric tons of paddy from farmers. The difference amount (over the minimum support price) against paddy procurement will be paid to the farmers soon," PM Modi said.

Development works will be increased in the coming five years in the state, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues were present at the function held at the Science College ground here.

Under the 'Mahtari Vandan' scheme, Rs 655 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 70.12 lakh beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will get Rs 1,000 per month under the scheme, as per the state government.