India News / Justice Joymalya Bagchi appointed to SC, set to become CJI in 2031

Justice Joymalya Bagchi appointed to SC, set to become CJI in 2031

Justice Joymalya Bagchi is set to assume the role of Chief Justice of India upon the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031

Justice Joymalya Bagchi
Justice Joymalya Bagchi is set to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May 2031 (Photo: X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
The Union government on Monday appointed Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium just three days earlier, reported The Hindustan Times.
 
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of the Calcutta High Court judge on X (formerly Twitter).
 
 
With this appointment, Justice Bagchi is set to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May 2031. However, his tenure as the country’s top judge will be brief—just over four months—before he retires on October 2, 2031. His elevation fills one of the two vacancies in the Supreme Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.
 

Collegium’s recommendation and selection criteria 

The Supreme Court collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath, recommended Justice Bagchi’s appointment on March 6. The selection process considered various factors, including his merit, integrity, judicial competence, regional representation, and seniority.
 
Justice Bagchi began his judicial career in June 2011 as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. In January 2021, he was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, only to return to Calcutta in November 2021. Over his 13-year tenure, he has gained extensive experience across civil, criminal, and constitutional law.
 

Historic appointment for Calcutta High Court 

The collegium highlighted that since the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir as CJI in 2013, no judge from the Calcutta High Court has ascended to the country’s top judicial post. Justice Bagchi is set to assume the role of CJI upon the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031.

Currently, only one judge from the Calcutta High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, serves on the Supreme Court bench. Justice Bagchi holds the 11th position in the all-India seniority list of high court judges, including chief justices.
 
With the Supreme Court functioning with 32 judges instead of the sanctioned 34, Justice Bagchi’s appointment is expected to strengthen the judiciary’s efficiency. His expertise across various fields of law is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping significant legal rulings in the coming years.
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

