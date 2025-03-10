Maharashtra CM Fadnavis supports call for removal of Aurangzeb's tomb

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has supported demands to remove Mughal King Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. However, he emphasised that any action must be taken within the legal framework, as the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“We all also want the same thing, but you need to do it within the framework of the law, because it is a protected site. The site was put under ASI’s (Archaeological Survey of India) protection during the Congress regime some years back,” Fadnavis said in Mumbai, on Saturday.

His statement came in response to BJP’s Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The debate over Aurangzeb’s tomb has intensified following controversial remarks by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who praised the Mughal emperor and claimed that Aurangzeb had built temples and was not a cruel ruler. His comments sparked outrage, leading to his suspension from the Maharashtra legislative assembly until the end of the budget session on March 26.

BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana has also demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave and criticised Azmi for his remarks.

Fadnavis reiterated that while there is widespread support for the removal of the tomb, it must be done lawfully. The site was granted ASI protection during the Congress government’s tenure, making it a legally protected monument.

[With inputs from PTI]