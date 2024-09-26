Govt to move confidence vote in 2 day Delhi Assembly session: Gopal Rai

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday arrived at the Delhi Assembly for the first of a two-day special session of the Assembly. The first agenda of the new session will be to seek a vote of confidence in Atishi who recently took charge as Delhi CM. "A discussion will be held on the current issues relating to Delhi. After the new cabinet under Atishi ji has taken charge, the new government will move vote of confidence in the House," Gopal Rai said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the issues of illegal felling of trees in the Ridge and the removal of bus marshals are likely to come up for discussion.

"We will discuss the issue of removal of bus marshals in Delhi in the Assembly today. The issue of illegal felling of trees in the Ridge area will also be discussed. Tomorrow, a vote of confidence motion could be brought."

The assembly session may also discuss Delhi's rising pollution level ahead of the winter season. On Wednesday environment minister Gopal Rai spoke about the Delhi government's action plan to reduce pollution.

He said that this year's winter action plan's theme is 'Milkar chalein aur pradushan se ladein.' Speaking to reporters, Rai said, 'This year's Winter Action Plan's main theme is 'Milkar chalein aur pradushan se ladein.' Our government will go ahead with implementing the winter action plan with this theme.

Meanwhile on Thursday former CM Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi inspected a damaged road site in the capital. Kejriwal said that now that he is out of jail all the pending work in Delhi will be complete.

"They stopped the work in Delhi by sending me to jail. The roads also got damaged. This was their only motive. Today I inspected a road in Delhi University with Chief Minister Atishi ji. This road will also be repaired soon, the rest of the roads in Delhi will also be repaired soon. Now that I am back, people of Delhi need not worry. All the pending work in Delhi will be completed," Kejriwal posted on X.