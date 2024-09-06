Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Gowri Ganesha Habba, also known as Gowri Habba, is an important Hindu festival that takes place in the southern Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, among other regions. This auspicious occasion is celebrated in honour of Goddess Gowri, Lord Ganesha's mother. It usually falls on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the grand Ganesh festival.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This festival is observed by women and marked by intense devotion and prayer for the longevity, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. This year, it is being celebrated on Friday, September 6.
Gowri Habba 2024: Date and Time
- Gowri Habba Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
- Pratahkal Gowri Puja Muhurat: 6:02 AM to 8:33 AM (Duration: 2 hours 31 minutes)
- Tadige Tithi starts: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024
- Tadige Tithi concludes: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024.
Importance of Gowri Habba
Power, courage, and purity are the virtues praised as devotees worship Goddess Gowri, a form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that she blessed these qualities to women who observe this festival with devotion because she represents divine strength.
The festival is especially important to married women, who pray for their husbands' longevity and prosperity, while unmarried women pray for a happy marriage.
Gowri Ganesha Habba 2024: Wishes and Greetings
- On this special day of Gowri Habba, may Goddess Gowri bless your home with happiness, health, and prosperity.
- May the divine blessings of Goddess Gowri fill your life with love, joy, and abundance. Happy Gowri Habba!
- On this day, may our devotion to Goddess Gowri deepen, and may we seek her guidance in all aspects of life. Happy Gowri Habba!
- Gowri Habba is a reminder of the divine feminine energy that nurtures and sustains us. Let's bow to Goddess Gowri with reverence and love.
- May our prayers and devotion to Goddess Gowri lead us on the path of righteousness and inner peace. Happy Gowri Habba!
- As you celebrate Gowri Habba, may your life be filled with the divine grace of Goddess Gowri and Lord Ganesha. Wishing you a blessed day!
- May this Gowri Habba bring new beginnings and opportunities for growth and success. Have a joyful celebration!
- On the auspicious occasion of Gowri Habba, may your heart be filled with the warmth of love and the light of prosperity.
- As we celebrate Gowri Habba, let's express our gratitude to Goddess Gowri for her love, care, and protection. Happy Gowri Habba!
- Goddess Gowri's presence in our lives is a symbol of strength and wisdom. Let's remember her blessings with a heart full of devotion to this Gowri Habba.