Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

Gowri Ganesha Habba, also known as Gowri Habba, is an important Hindu festival that takes place in the southern Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, among other regions. This auspicious occasion is celebrated in honour of Goddess Gowri, Lord Ganesha's mother. It usually falls on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the grand Ganesh festival. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This festival is observed by women and marked by intense devotion and prayer for the longevity, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. This year, it is being celebrated on Friday, September 6.

Gowri Habba 2024: Date and Time

Gowri Habba Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Pratahkal Gowri Puja Muhurat: 6:02 AM to 8:33 AM (Duration: 2 hours 31 minutes)

Tadige Tithi starts: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024

Tadige Tithi concludes: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024.

Importance of Gowri Habba

Power, courage, and purity are the virtues praised as devotees worship Goddess Gowri, a form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that she blessed these qualities to women who observe this festival with devotion because she represents divine strength.

The festival is especially important to married women, who pray for their husbands' longevity and prosperity, while unmarried women pray for a happy marriage.

Gowri Ganesha Habba 2024: Wishes and Greetings