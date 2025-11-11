High alert sounded in Bengaluru after explosion near Red Fort in Delhi

In the wake of a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, Bengaluru Police have issued a citywide alert and directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to intensify security measures across the city.
In a memorandum, the Commissioner of Police instructed that Nakabandis (checkposts) be set up across all police station limits and thorough checks of suspicious persons and vehicles be conducted.
Inspections at hotels, lodges, PG accommodations, and other places of stay within police limits must be conducted; surveillance should be kept and identities of suspicious persons verified, the memorandum said.
It directed that vigilance be maintained near residences and offices of dignitaries and at embassies and that police remain alert for suspiciously parked cars, vehicles or objects.
Heightened patrolling has been ordered around key sensitive installations, prohibited and restricted areas, government offices, metro stations, railway stations, bus stations, shopping malls, hotels, airports, crowded areas, commercial complexes, residential areas and parking zones.
