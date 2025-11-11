Home / India News / Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast

Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast

Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi
A high alert has been sounded across the region (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security has been beefed at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, its base camp Katra, and Jammu city following the Red Fort blast in the national capital Monday evening, officials said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that occurred during peak evening hours when the area was crowded, officials said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police invoke UAPA in Red Fort blast; high alert issued nationwide

"Security has been beefed up in vital areas of the Jammu region. Security measures have been immediately strengthened at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and the base camp in Katra," a police officer told PTI.

Security has also been enhanced in and around Jammu city, he said, adding that vigilance has been increased along railway tracks and the JammuSrinagar National Highway.

A high alert has been sounded across the region.

Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night.

DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma carried out a security inspection at night in Jammu city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police invoke UAPA in Red Fort blast; high alert issued nationwide

High alert sounded in Bengaluru after explosion near Red Fort in Delhi

Red Fort blast: Avoid rumours, rely only on official word, says Delhi CM

All possible angles being explored in Red Fort blast investigation: Shah

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging pan-Indian SIR on Tuesday

Topics :vaishno deviSecurity alertblastRed Fort

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story