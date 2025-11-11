Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast

Security has been beefed at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, its base camp Katra, and Jammu city following the Red Fort blast in the national capital Monday evening, officials said.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.
Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that occurred during peak evening hours when the area was crowded, officials said.
"Security has been beefed up in vital areas of the Jammu region. Security measures have been immediately strengthened at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and the base camp in Katra," a police officer told PTI.
Security has also been enhanced in and around Jammu city, he said, adding that vigilance has been increased along railway tracks and the JammuSrinagar National Highway.
A high alert has been sounded across the region.
Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night.
DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma carried out a security inspection at night in Jammu city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app