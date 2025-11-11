Home / India News / Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours

Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours

Dharmendra, 89, has been in and out of the Breach Candy hospital for several days due to age-related issues

Dharmendra
Dharmendra had been in and out of the Breach Candy hospital for several days due to age-related issues | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Actor Esha Deol on Tuesday denied reports suggesting that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, has died.  In a post on Instagram, Esha Deol said, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."  Dharmendra, 89, has been in and out of the Breach Candy hospital for several days due to age-related issues.  Last evening, his wife Hema Malini said the veteran actor was under observation at the hospital and was being “continuously monitored”. 
  
The actor is known for his iconic roles in movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke. 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

