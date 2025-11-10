Home / India News / Red Fort blast: Avoid rumours, rely only on official word, says Delhi CM

Red Fort blast: Avoid rumours, rely only on official word, says Delhi CM

Red Fort blast: The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged the people of Delhi to remain calm and reply on official information only after a massive blast rocked the national captial on Monday evening, leaving eight dead. 
The Delhi CM wrote on her X account, "The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly." 
 
He further added, "Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter."
 
"I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumors and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration." 
The high-intensity blast engulfed nearby vehicles in flames. Security has been beefed up in the city and red alert has been sounded. Several other cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have been put on high alert.
 
Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area, according to PTI. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJ Hospital to take stock of those injured in the blast. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident. He took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
 
 

Topics :Red FortDelhi PoliceRekha Gupta

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

