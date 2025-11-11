Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air quality turns 'severe' with AQI at 442; Jahangirpuri worst hit

Delhi air quality turns 'severe' with AQI at 442; Jahangirpuri worst hit

North and east Delhi's industrial belts continue to choke, with Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara topping the city's pollution list, according to a hyperlocal study

Residents in Delhi navigate daily life under a thick blanket of post-Diwali smog, as Air Quality Index levels hit ‘very poor’ across the city. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi continued to reel under toxic smog on Tuesday, with pollution levels climbing into the ‘severe’ category. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 442, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The city’s 24-hour average AQI on Monday stood at 370, categorised as ‘very poor’. Residents across several areas reported eye irritation, sore throats, and breathing discomfort as visibility dropped amid thick haze.
 
On Monday evening, protesters demanding clean air were detained near India Gate.
 
Under CPCB norms, an AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘severe’, posing health risks to all groups.
 

Pollution hotspots: Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Shahdara

A hyperlocal air quality study by Respirer Living Sciences identified Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Shahdara as Delhi’s most polluted zones. The study, based on CPCB and Google AirView+ data, showed that PM2.5 concentrations in these areas were more than twice the national safe limit. 

Pollution was found to peak in northwest and eastern corridors, where industrial clusters, dense housing, and traffic congestion converge. Comparatively, Dwarka and Lodhi Road recorded cleaner air.

Most households report illness from toxic air

A LocalCircles survey found that 80 per cent of Delhi-NCR households reported at least one member suffering from pollution-related illness over the past four weeks. About 36 per cent said four or more family members had fallen sick.
 
The survey, which covered over 18,000 residents, highlighted the growing public health toll of Delhi’s prolonged exposure to toxic air. 

Pollution control measures in force

Currently, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect, with Stage III restrictions yet to be implemented. These measures include curbs on construction dust, waste burning, and industrial emissions.
 
According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi’s average AQI between January 1 and November 9 stood at 175, showing slight improvement from 189 last year. PM2.5 and PM10 levels have also dropped marginally year-on-year.

No major relief despite drop in stubble burning

While stubble-burning incidents have declined sharply, Delhi’s air remains hazardous due to unfavourable weather and local emissions.
 
Between September 15 and November 9, Punjab reported 4,062 fire events, down 35 per cent from the same period last year. Haryana recorded 333 incidents, marking a 65 per cent decline, according to official data.
 
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with state authorities to ensure strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures.
   

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

