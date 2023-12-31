Home / India News / Gujarat govt issues guidelines for liquor law exemption rules in GIFT City

Gujarat govt issues guidelines for liquor law exemption rules in GIFT City

The rules further state that Recommending Officers will have to prepare a list of employees desiring to get LAP and send the list to the Authorised Officer

The recommending officer shall prepare a list of employees desiring to obtain the Liquor Access Permit and shall send the same to the Authorised Officer.
ANI

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

About a week after relaxing the liquor consumption norms for the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) area in Gandhinagar, the state government issued a set of rules on Saturday to be implemented for hotels, clubs, or restaurants desiring to serve liquor and for their customers.

Any unit situated in GIFT City, desiring to obtain an FL-III licence shall apply to the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise, Gandhinagar in Form "A". After due verification, the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise shall send the proposal with his recommendation, through the Director to the GIFT Facilitation Committee for an appropriate decision. After approval by the Committee, the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise shall issue the licence in Form FL-III, the government said in a Gazette notification on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The licensee shall serve liquor for consumption in the approved "Wine and Dine" facility area only. To get a liquor licence for the "wine and dine" facility, one will have to pay Rs 1 lakh per annum and a Rs 2 lakh security deposit.

"The licence can be issued for a period of one to five years initially. Subsequently, it can be renewed for up to five years at a time. The fees for the F.L.-III licence shall be Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh) only per annum and the security deposit shall be Rs 2,00,000/- (Rupees two lakh) only," the notification read.

"The licensee/Liquor Access Permit/ Temporary Permit holder shall comply with the provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949," it added.

These permits will be issued to those who have attained 21 years of age.

The rules further state that Recommending Officers will have to prepare a list of employees desiring to get LAP and send the list to the Authorised Officer.

The recommending officer shall prepare a list of employees desiring to obtain the Liquor Access Permit and shall send the same to the Authorised Officer.

"The Authorised Officer, shall send the approved list to Authorised Person(s); Superintendent of Prohibition & Excise and Recommending Officer. The Authorised Officer shall issue Liquor Access Permit cards on the basis of the approved list of employees and send the same to Recommending Officer," it said.

Similarly, for visitors, the Recommending Officer shall prepare a list of visitor(s) desiring to obtain temporary permit. One Liquor Access Permit holder of the concerned company, organisation, or unit shall be required to accompany such visitor(s) in the wine and dine area, it said.

The Liquor Access Permit shall be issued for two years and can be renewed for two years at a time. The fees for the permit shall be Rs 1000 per annum. Meanwhile, if the permit holder ceases to be an employee of the company, organisation, or unit at GIFT City, the permit shall stand cancelled, it added.

Gujarat has been a dry state since its formulation in 1960.

GIFT City is a world-class business district in Gujarat built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises.

Earlier on December 22, the Gujarat government allowed the sale and consumption of alcohol in some form in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) area.

A Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees or owners working in GIFT City through which they will be able to consume liquor in hotels, restaurants, and clubs offering "Wine and Dine", the official order of the state government said.

A day after the announcement, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the decision by the state government to allow the consumption of liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs offering "Wine and Dine" in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) has been taken to connect people coming for business socially.

"People from the country and the world come here for business. It becomes essential to match with their lifestyle... To connect with them socially, this decision has been taken..." the minister told ANI.

He further said, "When the PM laid the foundation of the GIFT city in Gujarat, he had a lot of ideas and he wanted Gujarat to emerge as the economic capital... The GIFT city also expanded a lot. Because of the expansion, a lot of various sectors are developing in the GIFT city.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Gujarat's GIFT City exempted from liquor ban, 'wine-and-dine' allowed

Restaurant owners urge Maha govt to rollback 5% hike in VAT on liquor

150k tourists likely to be in Shimla for New Year's Eve; 200 cops deployed

Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

Watch video: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards

Punjab police forms SIT to probe grounded Nicaragua-bound flight incident

55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir in 2023: DGP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GujaratGIFT CityLiquor lawGujarat government

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story