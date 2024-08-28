Gujarat rains: 15 dead due to heavy rains in state, IMD issues orange alert

As many as 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, with over 23,000 people evacuated and over 300 rescued from various districts across the coastal state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a break in the relentless rainfall as the deep depression currently affecting the Saurashtra-Kachchh and north Gujarat regions are expected to move out by Wednesday evening.

To expedite rescue and relief efforts, the Gujarat government has requested six Indian Army columns to be stationed in Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts.

Additionally, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to assist with disaster management.

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

The IMD has predicted substantial rainfall and has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat. Additionally, a ‘yellow’ alert is in effect for various states across the country. The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat due to expected heavy rainfall.

Gujarat CM hold high-level meeting

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The chief minister instructed the district collectors to take full vigilance and caution by taking the help of the police so that no one goes into the overflowed rivers, drains and lakes as a result of heavy rains. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has specially urged the district collectors of the coastal areas to strictly follow the warning to the fishermen not to venture into the sea.”

Gujarat rainfall update: Over 12,000 people relocated

On Tuesday, over 12,000 people were evacuated from Vadodara (8,361) and Panchmahals (4,000), which were among the most severely impacted areas.







NDRF team during relief and rescue operation in Gujarat. (Photo: NDRF)

To date, over 23,870 people have been relocated to safety, with 1,696 having been rescued. Recent evacuations include 1,200 people from Navsari, 800 from Valsad, 200 from Bharuch, 235 from Kheda, and 200 from Botad.

Additionally, 75 pregnant women were evacuated, with 45 from Vadodara and 30 from Devbhumi Dwarka, and were relocated to nearby health centres.



Since Monday, as many as 15 people have died due to heavy rainfall across the state. The Gujarat government has reported fatalities across various districts: one person each in Morbi, Vadodara, Kheda, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad; two in Gandhinagar and Mahisagar; and six in Anand.

Gujarat rains 2024: River crosses danger mark



Due to continuous rainfall in Gujarat, numerous rivers across the state have crossed their danger levels. In Bharuch district, several low-lying regions have been submerged after the Narmada River exceeded the 24-ft danger threshold at the Golden Bridge. This increase in water levels is attributed to ongoing inflows from dams in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

[With agency inputs]