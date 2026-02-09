'Gunda Raj' unacceptable, says CJI on alleged courtroom assault in Delhi

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday observed that "Gunda Raj" is unacceptable and asked a lawyer, who alleged physical assault inside a courtroom at a district court on February 7 here, to approach the Delhi High Court chief justice.

A lawyer mentioned his plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria.

"I was appearing before the Tis Hazari court in a court of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Harjit Singh Pal. I was appearing on behalf of the accused. The complainant's advocate, with many goons, attacked me...They hit me, and the judge was sitting right there. All members of the court were there," the lawyer said.